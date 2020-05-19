ONLINE: Call for Art Viewer Choice Winners

press release: Last week, after over 100 ballots were cast online, Arts for All Wisconsin knows who our Viewer Choice Award winners are in each category! Tune in to our announcement of these audience favorites on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM on Facebook Live. We will also hold a drawing at that time to award a $25 gift certificate to one Viewer Choice Voter.

This year, because of our dual commitment to protecting our community from COVID-19 and to honoring and celebrating artists with disabilities, we held our Call for Art exhibit virtually. You can still visit our website and view all 229 works of art.