A past Art Walk Middleton.

media release: The Middleton Arts Committee has put out a call for artists for Art Walk Middleton, a one-day art fair held in downtown Middleton.

Artists who would like to display and sell their artwork are asked to fill out an application and submit three photos of their work. The entrants are limited to fine art such as painting, ceramics, wood or metal work, jewelry, fiber, etc. Crafts will not be considered for Art Walk.

Artists will be displaying works outdoors and are responsible for set-up and take-down of their booths. There is a $150 fee to exhibit for selected artists. Payment will be requested upon acceptance to the show. The fee includes online listing, listing on the city of Middleton Facebook page and website.

The deadline to apply for Art Walk Middleton is April 15, and the online application can be found at: https://www.cityofmiddleton.us/formcenter/planning-8/2024-art-walk-middleton-application-91.

Art Walk Middleton will be held on May 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Terrace Avenue. Festival events also include art demonstrations, live music, food trucks and a kids’ corner.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, contact Michelle Phillips at 319-521-4486 or starbrightgraphics@gmail.com.