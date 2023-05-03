Call for Artists

media release: The 6th Annual Art Walk Stoughton is accepting artist submissions for the Saturday, September 30, event (10 am-4 pm).

Local shops, theaters, and galleries in Stoughton’s historic downtown arts & entertainment district will open their doors to regional artisans and musicians. Spanning the horizon of where art and craft meet, talented creators will display their vision beyond genre and medium to bring together a host of one-of-a-kind pieces.

With demonstrations, shopping, live music, and a stroll along the riverfront, the tastes and smells from local eateries will encourage a sensorial adventure.

Art Walk Stoughton is a juried art show, highlighting regional and local makers from around South Central Wisconsin and beyond. Artists are invited to apply with work across the full spectrum of disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, mosaics, digital art, jewelry, woodworking, and more.

Applications can be found under the Artists tab at www.artwalkstoughton.com.

For more information visit www.artwalkstoughton.com or email julie@stoughtonoperahouse.com.