Call to Justice for Caliph Muab-El and other People Experiencing Crimeless Revocations

press release:

Protest planned for: Tuesday, July 3, at 11:30am, Wisconsin Dept. of Correction, 3099 E. Washington Ave.

Members of many faith and civic communities, led by EXPO (EX-incarcerated People Organizing), MOSES, WISDOM, the ACLU and the Gamaliel Network, will gather on Tuesday to call for justice for community leader, Minister Caliph Muab-El

Caliph has been imprisoned by the state of Wisconsin since February 7, 2018, even though he has not been charged with a crime. Minister Muab-El was detained because of a single, third-party accusation, which the Dane County District Attorney’s office found to be baseless.

There has not even been a hearing regarding Caliph’s imprisonment. A hearing, scheduled for May 1, was not completed because of Department of Corrections logistical issues. In the meantime, because he is being held on a “revocation hold,” Mr. Muab-El has no right to bail.

“This isn’t just about Caliph,” says EXPO lead organizer Jerome Dillard. “This story is repeated thousands of times every year in Wisconsin. The DOC locks people up who have not been convicted of a new crime. Even if they are not one of the 3,000 people sent back to prison for a crimeless revocation, people lose their jobs, lose their apartments, miss their car payments because of baseless ‘holds’ like this. The DOC acts this way because no one holds them accountable. This has to stop.”