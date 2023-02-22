Calli: Centro Groundbreaking

media release: Centro is excited to invite the community to a very special groundbreaking on February 22 at 3:00 pm. This event marks the beginning of construction for Centro’s new home and will take place at the site on the corner of Cypress Way and Hughes Place. Centro continues to fundraise to reach its $20 million campaign goal and has raised $16.4 million to date.

Campaign CENTRO aims to raise 20 million dollars to build a new facility on the south side of Madison, Wisconsin by 2024 and to seed critically needed development of workforce, educational and community programs for the Latinx community. We plan to serve at least 1,000 more community members a year in our new facility, double enrollment in our afterschool and workforce programs.

“This is such a significant moment for us as an agency - a home is symbolic of so much, roots, commitment, grounding, and stability. As we start building our future home, we are mindful to always remember our past, and recommit to doing the necessary work for a thriving Latinx community with the same vision that Ilda brought to this organization so many years ago,” stated Centro Executive Director, Karen Menendez Coller.

Centro Hispano Inc. (Centro), located on the south side of Madison, is the largest non-profit provider serving the Latinx community in the area. Founded 40 years ago by community volunteers to meet the emergent needs of Cuban refugees, the agency now serves 7,000 individuals (3,000 families) a year with holistic multi-generational programming. Centro’s mission is Empowering Youth, Strengthening Families, Engaging the Community. Our vision is for Dane County to be a community where Latinx families can aspire upward, to reach their personal goals and dreams because they feel engaged and strengthened with the tools for success. Centro is also an essential partner of the city, county and local school district as we are the largest formal entity providing bilingual/bicultural services to the fastest growing community in the county of Dane.

For more information please contact Jamie Quam at jamie@micentro.org.