ONLINE: Calling for a Just Budget

press release: First Unitarian Society - Madison holds monthly social justice film showings on the first Friday of most months. This film night will be different than the typical format for First Unitarian's first Friday film series. Rather than showing one feature-length film, we will be sharing several short volunteer-made videos that began as written articles, letters, or testimonials calling for justice in the state budget. We plan for these videos to “go viral” on social media and as links in emails. Join the fun by writing a short testimony of your own. What do you want to make sure is funded in this upcoming two-year budget? Register here for a link to the films, and find more information on how to send in your own testimony!

After we watch the videos, there will be a brief discussion about the state budget and what we can do to increase the chances that it contains measures for much needed justice. We will end the evening by giving all participants the opportunity to share and record their own two-minute testimony.

Come make history with us! This pro-justice event is being co-sponsored by:

First Unitarian Society, the Coalition for a Just WI Budget, Family Farm Defenders, Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, and others. To become a cosponsor or for more information, call Tim at 608-630-3633.