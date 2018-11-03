press release: In this meditation workshop, we will learn how cultivating awareness can help create a peaceful mind and joyful heart. The practice of meditation enables us to transform all experiences, even difficult emotions and painful thoughts, into sources of joy. Over the course of the seminar, we will explore the landscape of our experience with mindful awareness, learning how to use the body, sensory experiences, thoughts, emotions, and even awareness itself as supports for meditation.

November 3 and 4, 9-5 PM each day, Tergar Madison, 301 S Blount St, Madison, 53703

Register at: https://tergar.org/events/ calming-the-mind-joy-of- living-1-25/ or at https://tergar.org/madison, or at the door on Saturday.$125, lower or negotiated rates for students/low-income

Contact: madisonevents@tergar.org