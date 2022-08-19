C.A.M., Decipher, Jonin brb Teryx, Destinesia b2b Bvdvpple, 8hertz b2b Slickadelic, Obzenth b2b PowerUp

media release:

featuring Decipher, Jonin brb Teryx, Destinesia b2b Bvdvpple, 8hertz b2b Slickadelic and Obzenth b2b PowerUp

Armed with live sets that radiate a captivating & thrilling sonic experience, Creating.A.Movement (or) C.A.M truly lives up to the name he represents. His arsenal is fully equipped with everything from heavy, earth-rattling bass music to wonky, out-of-this-world experimental tunes that provide a dynamic yet diverse performance. Originally from Austin, Texas, this very talented sonic manipulator has pioneered a name for himself all across the Midwest and surrounding areas. The very charismatic stage presence C.A.M brings to his live performances paired with the absolute bangers that he throws down makes him one very stellar artist that is tough not to notice.