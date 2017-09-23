press release: Honoring the Camaro’s 50th Birthday

Over the last 50 years, Camaro owners have gone to prom and gotten married in these classic cars, handed them down to their children, and featured them at various events for car enthusiasts. Soon local Camaro owners will have a unique opportunity to showcase their treasured cars.

From Thursday, September 21, to Sunday, September 24, Symdon Chevrolet of Mount Horeb and Back Road Kruizers will be hosting the Camaro 50th Birthday Bash in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. The event is open to the public on Saturday, September 23, and admission is free; canned and boxed foods are requested instead to benefit the local food pantry.

On Saturday, the bash will be jam-packed with fun for the whole family. This day of the event will feature a parade; a car show featuring the 50-year evolution of the Camaro, music, food, raffles; and an evening farm-to-table dinner. Along with these events, there will be pumpkin picking and games for the whole family.

Line up for the Roundabout Camaro Trollway Parade will start at 10:00 AM, with the parade itself kicking off at 11:00; it will begin and end at Symdon Chevrolet and will go through downtown Mount Horeb. Any Camaros in the parade will have fun swinging around the five roundabouts while trolls wave from the parade route.

The Troll Stroll Car Show will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday and will go until 3:00 PM. Guest judges and the people of the village of Mount Horeb will select their favorite Camaros in 15 categories, including Best of Show, Best of Camaro Generations 1-6, Custom, and Stock, as well as Camaro Owners’ Choice, Village Judges’ Choice, and People’s Choice. There will be a prize for the best non-Camaro entered as well. There will be fun and games, pumpkin picking, Chevy memorabilia, picture opportunities, plus GM and local vendors. Those who register for the Back Road Kruizers Troll Stroll Raffle Ticket Run and tours will earn free raffle tickets.

The Saturday Night Birthday Bash dinner will occur under the big top, will be farm-to-table style, and will feature special raffle ticket drawings and music.

To learn more about the Camaro 50th Birthday Bash, please visit Symdon Motors at http://www.symdonchevy.com/ Events.