RSVP for Cambridge Christmas Gala

media release: CAP is partnering with the Winery to host a Christmas Gala during Cambridge Christmas. Come out dressed in your holiday best for an evening of holiday fun, live music featuring The Trophy Husbands and hors d’oeuvres at the Winery in Cambridge! The event will be from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. All participants must be over the age of 21 years. Registration includes hor d’oeuvres, live music, and beverages.

Ticket options include

$60 per person includes 3 drink tickets

$100 per couple includes 6 drink tickets or

$400 private 4 person table with 2 bottles of wine

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 25th