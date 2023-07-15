Cambridge & Pottery reception

media release: The 1906 Cambridge Historic School Museum is featuring an exhibit this summer that tells the origin story of the pottery culture in Cambridge, Wisconsin. It introduces visitors to Jim Rowe, his 1974 entrepreneurial business launch, the restoration of his historic shop on Main street, and the salt-glazed pottery technique he revived. The exhibit features antique pieces from Rowe's private collection along with his reproductions.

On Saturday, July 15, Jim Rowe will be at the museum for a reception beginning at 11am. He will answer pottery questions and talk about his early business. The pottery installation will run for two summers. Next summer the exhibit will expand to include other potters who came to Cambridge, their personal work, and how the culture has become a defining feature of the community.

The 1906 Cambridge Historic School Museum is opening for the summer on Saturdays from 10am-3pm and Wednesdays from 12pm-3pm beginning July 12. The museum is located at 213 South Street in Cambridge.

