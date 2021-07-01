ONLINE: Cameron Gillie

media release: PhotoMidwest Featured Photographer for July & August: Cameron Gillie, "Nonessential."

As the pandemic began in March 2020, I could see my livelihood as a photographer was going to be upended for at least a year or more. Maybe permanently. I started delivering groceries and take-out food full-time as part of the new “gig” workforce. For the first time in nearly 30 years, I wasn’t a professional photographer anymore. To keep myself active in photography and to keep my sanity I threw myself into film photography when I wasn’t delivering food.

Online "Gallery Opening" Thursday, July 1, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. To join, go to www.zoom.com/join

Meeting ID: 858 1248 0239; Passcode: 493896

See the Virtual Gallery on the PhotoMidwest website.