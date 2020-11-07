× Expand Dan Carabas Camille Thomas

press release: Optimism, vitality and joyful exuberance are among the rich elements of Camille Thomas’ compelling personality. The young Franco-Belgian cellist, who signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon in April 2017, understands art’s power to bring people together, to unite individuals from diverse cultures, countries and backgrounds. Her charismatic artistry is driven by a passion for life and a desire to inspire others to open their hearts to the wonder and emotion of classical music. “I strongly believe that music has the power to enlarge the heart, to make you feel everything with more intensity,” she says. “Music gives hope for the beauty and the greatness of the human soul.”

"[Camille Thomas] produces a sound I can only liken to drinking hot chocolate: delicious, warming, full of flavour" - Gramophone

Her goals to inspire people and open their hearts is reflected by her mastery of the cello. Phillip Nones of BachTrack says "Thomas' command of the instrument is extraordinary. All of the technical chops are there: incredible technique, flawless intonation and an ability to coax impressive sound from her ca. 1730 "Feuermann" Stradivarius instrument."