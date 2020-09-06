Camp Cooking
Rutabaga, Monona 220 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: James Beard-nominated chef, Wisconsin Foodie host, and Driftless Cafe owner, Luke Zahm, is hosting a camp cooking demo at Rutabaga Paddlesports.
Luke will discuss camp cooking tips & tricks and the equipment he finds useful in his own camping adventures.
If you can’t join in person, we will be live streaming the event on our Facebook page.
Free admission.
