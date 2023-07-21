RSVP for A Night with the Stars

media release : This is our first year combining our Red Carpet and Gala event and we are excited to be able to have it at Barnwood Events. It is a great location for this special event! This is the perfect event to see what Camp Createability is truly all about! Featuring film premieres, awards, food, drinks, silent auction and a wine & liquor pull.

3:30pm-7pm Sunday, August 20, Barnwood Events, 3230 Larsen Road. Tckets must be purchased by July 21. Tickets are $60 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under and $450 for a table (8 seats)