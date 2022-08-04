Camp Createability Gallery Grand Opening
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Gallery Grand Opening & 10 Year Open House
We are celebrating 10 years of our doors being open. Come and see our NEW gallery and classroom space. Meet our staff and get a tour of all of the spaces. There will be food, music, a raffle and the opportunity to shop our gallery space.
4pm-7pm , August 4, Camp Createability Studio, 4510 Femrite Dr, Madison, WI 53716
Free
