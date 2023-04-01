Camp Createability reception

to

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Kick off Autism Acceptance Month by coming to our Pop-Up Art Show at Karben4! There will be art from Createability artists available to purchase. Can’t make it out? Don’t worry! We will be keeping artwork up the entire month of April for you to look at and purchase!

Kick off is 1pm-4pm, Saturday, April 1.

Info

280Karben4.jpg
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
608-577-5733
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Camp Createability reception - 2023-04-01 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Createability reception - 2023-04-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Createability reception - 2023-04-01 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Createability reception - 2023-04-01 13:00:00 ical