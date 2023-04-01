Camp Createability reception
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Kick off Autism Acceptance Month by coming to our Pop-Up Art Show at Karben4! There will be art from Createability artists available to purchase. Can’t make it out? Don’t worry! We will be keeping artwork up the entire month of April for you to look at and purchase!
Kick off is 1pm-4pm, Saturday, April 1.
