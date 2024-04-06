Camp Createability Pop-Up Art Show reception

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Kick off Autism Acceptance Month with us at Karben4 for a Pop-Up Art Show! There will be art from Createability artists. Karben4 will be releasing this year's NeurodiverCity beer during the exhibit reception from 1-4 pm, on April 6.

Can't make it out? Don't worry! We will be keeping artwork up in the taproom the entire month of April!

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Food & Drink
