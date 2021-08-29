Red Carpet Awards

press release: You are cordially invited to the annual gala event hosted by Camp Createability!

Sunday, August 29, 4-7 pm: Join us for appetizers, drinks, entertainment, special guest stars, silent auction, film premiere, awards and more... at Barnwood Events, 3230 Larson Rd, Madison, WI 53711

Explore the brand new Barnwood Event Barn in town. NEW modern wedding and event barn venue in Madison that provides a unique rustic chic space.

Tickets: $25 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under

Camp Createability is also looking for sponsors for the event and silent auction items. If you are able to help with either, please contact us.

Please note that this event will be indoors with outdoor areas and will follow COVID guidelines and protocols.