media release: DCHS will be hosting camps during school days off to keep your child learning while they are not in school. All Day Camps will include a tour of the shelter, interactions with DCHS education animals, a service project for DCHS, a craft project, and either an educational lesson or a visit from a guest speaker. Since we'll have different projects and speakers, each Day Camp will be a little different!

In addition to our one-day camps, we also offer a week-long Spring Break Camp. Spring Break camp is a week-long day camp held Monday through Friday. Campers will enjoy animal interactions, animal-related lessons, learn from local animal experts, complete service projects for the shelter, and play games with a small group of fellow animal lovers!

Camp Pawprint is recommended for children ages 7-12. Please review the Camp Pawprint Policies And Waiver before registering your child.

Schedule and Fees

Campers can be dropped off between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Regular camp runs until 3:30 pm, with aftercare available until 5:00 pm for an additional fee.

Single Day Camp Fees:

  • Day Camp (8:30 am - 3:30 pm): $70
  • Day Camp + Aftercare (8:30 pm - 5:00 pm): $85

Spring Break Monday-Friday Camp Fees:

  • Monday-Friday Day Camp (8:30 am - 3:30 pm): $325
  • Monday-Friday Day Camp + Aftercare (8:30 pm - 5:00 pm): $390

Camp Schedule:

  • Friday, February 24
  • Monday, March 27 - Friday, March 31: Spring Break Camp!
  • Monday, April 10

Info

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Kids & Family
608-838-0413
