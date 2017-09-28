Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening

to Google Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00

press release: It's time to celebrate the Grand Opening of Camp Trippalindee at Graduate Madison! Inspired by a historic and beloved summer camp experience, Camp Trippalindee will be serving up premier cookout cuisine with a Wisconsin twist, with stunning panoramic views of Lake Mendota and the Capitol building. Join Graduate Madison for an event with camp-inspired activities on the rooftop, such as a bags tournament, s'more roasting, and giant Jenga.  The event will also feature a sampling of the delicious new food & drink menu items.

Thursday, September 28, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Free

Info
Food & Drink
608-257-4391
to Google Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening - 2017-09-28 16:00:00