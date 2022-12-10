media release: Come on down and bring yer folks to our first ever Camp Wisco at The Sylvee. We sure do love all things Wisconsin and are taking the whole day to celebrate ‘em.

• Entertainment by WheelHouse, Tom Brusky Polka Band

• Food for purchase by State Street Brats, Ian’s Pizza, Bussalicious Farm Desserts

• Vendors including Wisconsin Design Team, Flags Over Wisconsin & More

• Meat / Cheese raffle with all proceeds benefiting Clean Wisconsin

• Tailgate with beer pong and bags on the Sylvee patio

• Temporary tattoo parlor to display your Wisconsin Pride

• Wisconsin Mascots

• North woods photo booth

Plus sign-up to join the Euchre Tournament or Brat Eating Competition if you think you got what it takes. We got plenty of beer and old fashions to keep ya hydrated. On Wisconsin!

Central Waters Brewing Euchre Tournament

Admission fee: $25 (available add-on during ticket purchase, while supplies last)

Doors for the tournament to start at 3PM / Tournament to start 3:30PM

Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

24 participants for a total of six rounds

Brat Eating Competition

Admission fee: $15 (available add-on during ticket purchase, while supplies last)

Limited to 10 participants

Contest to start at 5:45PM.

Contest to last 8 minutes total on the Sylvee Stage

Participants must sign a waiver day of the event + provide proof of identification

First responder will be on site

Prizes include: 1st Place - $200 FPC Live gift card, 2nd Place - $50 FPC Live gift card, 3rd Place - $25 FPC Live gift card