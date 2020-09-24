ONLINE: Campout in the Pines

press release: Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines announces that it will present a special, socially distanced weekend of camping and live music, from Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on September 24-26, 2020. Tickets on sale now.

Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition will be setting up its stage to bring some of your favorite bluegrass, Americana, and roots artists– performing live from the music festival grounds. Whispering Pines Campgrounds, the home of the Blue Ox Music Festival– boasts 150 beautifully landscaped acres, ensuring comfortable safety, and well planned, socially distanced guidelines.

Yonder Mountain String Band will kick off their upcoming socially distanced, outdoor tour this autumn, performing both nights, Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, on the Blue Ox stage.

In addition, the Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition stacked artist lineup includes:

The Big Wu, Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, Lindsay Lou, and Buffalo Gospel.

Fans can enjoy disc-golfing or yard games at the Pines, when not watching the music or relaxing at their campsites. During the daytime, Blue Ox welcomes attendees to venture off Whispering Pines Campground to explore the numerous outdoor activities such as kayaking and canoeing on the Chippewa River, and biking around town in Eau Claire, while discovering its many lovely bridges crisscrossing the river.

This special event is limited to 250 tickets to ensure and accommodate safe social distancing.

General Admission (GA) is $285 per person, which includes 2 nights of music on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, with access to the grounds starting on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Access to unreserved tent camping and parking by your tent. Carry-in food and beverage is allowed in the music area and campground. No dogs.

*All attendees, including children of all ages will need a General Admission ticket due to the limited capacity number of 250 people that Blue Ox Music Festival must enforce for this event.

Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition will also be broadcast as a virtual streaming festival in partnership with JamGrassTV. For additional updates, more information on the safety guidelines, and to purchase tickets, go to:

www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ campout-in-the-pines/