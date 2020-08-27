Campout in the Pines
to
press release:
Campout in the Pines is a small 250-person socially distanced event from Blue Ox Music Festival at Whispering Pines Campground over August 27-29, 2020. This event, which will also be streamed live, includes 3 nights of camping and 2 nights of music featuring Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Them Coulee Boys, Armchair Boogie, Chicken Wire Empire and
Feeding LeRoy.
We want this to be a safe yet enjoyable experience for all so as a result we have come up with a comprehensive safety plan to make this happen. To view this plan, please read the COVID-19 Safety Guidelines.
