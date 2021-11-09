Can the Milky Way Cast a Shadow?

media release: When amateur astronomers (or others who value pristine dark skies) want to underscore just HOW dark their favored location is, they often invoke the "it was so dark you could see your shadow by the light of the Milky Way" line. But could it be true? Is it possible? After all, the Milky Way is large, diffuse, low contrast, and very faint. The sun and moon cast shadows. Bright point sources cast shadows. It's even said that Venus and Jupiter can cast shadows. Can the huge Milky Way, spread across 90 degrees of sky (or more), cast a shadow? In this talk, John will move beyond hearsay, legend, and myth and attempt to nail down some facts and experimental results - and share some photographic evidence. Don't miss this one. It may change the way you think about dark skies!

John Rummel is a long-time member and former president of the Madison Astronomical Society. He has put an astronomical number of miles on his car in pursuit of the darkest places in the contiguous United States.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.