CANCELED: Sense and Sensibility

The Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility is in the mold of classic APT summer fare, in that two young women of good family but little wealth are seeking appropriate mates. But it is not just a comic romp. Austen asks real questions about what makes more sense in matchmaking — cool reason or passion? See Gwendolyn Rice's full season preview here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org . Note, the originally scheduled preview performance on June 17 is canceled.

media release: Adapted by Jessica Swale from the Jane Austen novel. Directed by Marti Lyons. In the Hill Theatre, 6/17-10/9.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Tim Gittings, Jamal James, Brian Mani & Marcus Truschinski

June 15 update: please note: due to COVID cases in the cast, and inclement weather interfering with rehearsal time, we have cancelled the first preview performance of Sense and Sensibility, originally scheduled in the Hill Theatre June 17 at 8:00 pm. If you have tickets to this performance, and didn't receive an email from the Box Office, please contact them at 608-588-2361, or boxoffice@americanplayers.org.