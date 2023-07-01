Candace Griffin (album release) with Kat and the Hurricane, Prone to Sorrow, Janie Triebold
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Mariah Carr
Candace Griffin
media release: Alternative and folky, Candace Griffin's music comes straight from the heart. As a songwriter, she takes inspiration from the life around her, and with honest words and acoustic-driven emotions, she puts her listeners right in the moment. You'll think the songs were written just for you.
