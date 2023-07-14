Candace Griffin, Kat and the Hurricane, Quiet Hollers

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Cross the powerful vocals of Candace Griffin with local indie rockers Kat & the Hurricanes and what do you get? The best Madison has to offer!

Opening is Quiet Hollers who formed in Louisville around singer-songwriter Shadwick Wilde. Their alt. country-styled debut, I Am the Morning, came in 2013, spawning a cult following via some critical praise, allowing the band to tour heavily, where changes in personnel and musical direction saw the band exploring territory beyond their beginnings. 

$10 Cover.

