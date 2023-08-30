Candace Griffin & Kat Rhapsody

Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.

With honest words and acoustic-driven emotions, Candace Griffin puts her listeners right in the moment. She’s accompanied by Kat Rhapsody, lead singer and songwriter from the gender and genre-bending indie pop group Kat and the Hurricane. Together the duo provide stellar harmonies and genuine story-telling.

608-261-4000
