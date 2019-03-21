Candidates Forum

press release: In cooperation with vital grass root Community Organizations, the 100 Black Men of Madison will stage a Candidate Forum, Tuesday, 21 March involving those that seek to represent School Board and Mayor of the City of Madison.

Madison Mayoral Candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway and Paul Soglin have agreed to participate, along with Madison School Board Candidates Cris Carusi, Kaleem Caire, David Blaska, Ananda Mirilli, TJ Mertz, and Ali Muldrow.

The 5:30 PM event will be held at will be held at Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Rd., Madison, WI 53713.

The objectives of this event are twofold.

First, this event is staged to provide members of Communities of Color the opportunity to hear from candidates seeking their vote in a community setting where people of color live and work. Typically, candidate forums in Greater Madison are staged in locations where people of color do not live or work.

Additionally, this event is presented to encourage and inspire all citizens to vote in the upcoming election on April 2nd for whomever they deem worthy of their vote.

As you are aware, more than 107 million registered voters did not vote during the November, 2016 election. Your vote matters.

All are welcome.

PLEASE NOTE: Although encouraged, ticket registration is not required to attend and does not gaurantee priority seating to registrants. Thank you.