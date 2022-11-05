media release: Anderson Park Friends, Inc. is excited to partner with the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition WI again this year for our 7th Annual Candlelight Hike and Bonfire.

Join us for a FREE, Family Fun event at Anderson Farm County Park. A 3/4 mile trail through the woods and prairie will be lit with tiki-torches and luminaries. The trail will lead from the bonfire through the woods and prairie and connect to the walk-in entrances at S Main Street and Ridge View Lane. There will be a bonfire by the gravel parking lot.

Oregon Public Library will be providing a "Story Walk" again this year.

There will be a few 'information' tables from a few groups at the event.

This year we will be providing some sort of food item, more than likely hot dogs and snacks (subject to change). These snacks will be free of charge and will be available while supplies last. Donations are appreciated.

There will be some picnic tables around the fire, but please feel free to bring a chair to sit on.

Anderson Park Friends, Inc. will have some flashlights to lend out during the hike if needed, but feel free to bring your own.

Parking will be available in the grass field next to the gravel parking lot located at 914 Union Road. Volunteers will be on hand to help direct you when parking and inform you of the evenings events.

*** Details may change as the event gets closer and more planning is done ***

https://www.facebook.com/events/3247802982163346/