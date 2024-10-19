Candlelight Hike
to
Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Road, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: Join us for a self-guided hike along parts of the Lakeshore and Oak Knoll Trail, lit with hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns. Warm up by the bonfire and enjoy refreshments sold by the Lake Kegonsa State Park Friends Group.
There is no fee for the event, but a valid park admission sticker is required. This event is weather permitting.
Info
Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Road, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Halloween, Recreation