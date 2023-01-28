media release: Join Friends of Silverwood Park for a candlelight hike through the farm fields, prairie, and woods. Celebrate the joys of winter with warming fires, music at the farmstead, and refreshments for sale. After your hike, enjoy the warmth of a fire. Refreshments will be available for purchase by donation as well!

No registration required. Suggested donation: $5 per person OR $15 per car.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and will be used by Friends of Silverwood Park to help fund the replacement of windows in the Stonehouse Visitors’ Center. Read more about that project here.