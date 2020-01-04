Candlelight Ski/Hike/Snowshoe

press release: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Activities: Candlelight events, Cross country ski, Food, Hike, Night event, Outdoor activity, Snowshoeing

Welcome in the New Year by joining us for our annual winter candlelight ski, hike and snowshoe event sponsored by the Friends of Blue Mound State Park. Free hot chocolate, hot cider and marshmallows will be provided. A 1 or 2 mile loop for skiing will be lit with hundreds or glowing luminaries, and a 3/4 mile snowshoe or hike trail. Warm up inside the heated "Friends Shelter" or around the bonfire. Naturalist hikes will be at 6 and 7 p.m.

There is no fee for this event, but a valid park admission sticker is required. Sorry, no pets, hiking or snowshoeing are allowed on groomed ski trails. This event is weather and snow conditions permitting. Contact the park at 608-437-5711 for updated event information.