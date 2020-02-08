Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

press release:Its winter, but that doesn't mean you have to stay inside! Cure your winter cabin fever and join us for this winter adventure! Go on a self-guided snowshoe (depending on snow) or hike through the park. Warm up by the campfire and make a s'more. Bring your snowshoes or borrow one of our pairs - we have lots of sizes to fit everyone in your family. Make sure you dress appropriately. Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter on the park's north shore. Sponsored by the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.

Phone: 608-356-8301.