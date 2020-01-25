Candlelight Walk

press release: Tour Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit by candlelight, then warm up with hot cocoa by the fire. Bring your own snowshoes or wear appropriate winter footwear.

Three lighted loops

All ages are welcome

Walk at your own pace

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and will take place with or without snow cover. The event may be canceled or rescheduled if trail conditions are deemed unsafe. Visit the Friends of Cherokee Marsh website for the latest.

If you have questions, contact janaxelson@gmail.com or call (608) 215-0426.