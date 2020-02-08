Candlelight Ski

press release: Enjoy two miles of groomed ski trails lit with hundreds of glowing luminaries. When you are finished, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy hot cocoa and baked goods sold by the Friends of Lake Kegonsa State Park. This event is a ski only. Hiking, pets and snowshoeing are not permitted on groomed cross-country ski trails. This event is weather dependent.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.