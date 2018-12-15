Candlelight Snowshoe Hike

press release: In partnership, Madison Parks, Monona Parks & Recreation and the Aldo Leopold Center present this candlelight snowshoe event! Hundreds of softly glowing lights illuminate the trails through the Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) , the Edna Taylor Conservation Park (ETCP), and Woodland Park . This free event will be a hike (no snowshoes required), roaring bonfire included plus activities inside the beautiful Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

All ages are welcome.

FREE parking at the UnityPoint Health (Meriter) Monona parking lot (6408 Copps Ave.) and FREE shuttle to the event.

Concessions available (Hot Chocolate, Popcorn).

Bring your own snowshoes or borrow (limited quantity) a pair for FREE.

Please no pets or skiing

Aldo Leopold Nature Center will be open for activities and restrooms.

If there is no snow, the event will be a walk/hike.