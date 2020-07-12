Candlelight Vigil and Community Education for Black Lives

press release: Community Education at 7pm; Vigil at 8 pm

Come to hold vigil for all Black Lives lost to white supremacy and police brutality. Come to support recent victims of racist violence in our community. Come to meet neighbors and learn multiple ways to support Black people in our community.

We are still in a pandemic, so this will be a socially distant gathering. Please wear a face covering. Bring a candle (the kind in glass won't blow out).

Extra masks and candles will be provided.

Speakers TBA.

https://www.facebook.com/events/662019974658412/