press release: On Saturday, November 2, Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs), the face of boxing and the king of the middleweight division will take on a new challenge as he moves into the 175-pound weight class for a title bout against champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs). Don’t miss out on this potentially record-breaking fight as these boxers go face to face on the big screen, broadcast LIVE in theatres from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The live broadcast of “Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev” presented by Fathom Events, Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. CT/ 7:00 p.m. MT/ 6:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. AK/ 4:00 p.m. HI. A full undercard will be shown prior to the main event.