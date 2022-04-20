Canndigenous Anniversary 420 Party

media release: Join us at Dark Horse Artbar on April 20 to celebrate 420 and Canndigenous’ anniversary!

Attendees can look forward to sampling from Canndigenous' Bud Bar, a mobile bar serving CBD-only cannabis strains. Headed up by a cannabis expert (aka budtender), the Bud Bar is fully equipped to share the fun of cannabis with all event attendees regardless of experience level.

This unique 420 celebration will also feature specialty cocktails and mocktails made with smoked hemp, delicious pizza available from Salvatore's Tomato Pies, live music from Milwaukee band Listening Party, and handmade beaded jewelry and accessories provided by Indigneous artist Yelihwakanyehs Rodriguez.

Attendees will have the chance to sample the latest Canndigenous products, made with locally grown, organic hemp, including two new varieties of CBD gummies. Canndigenous’ For The Mind gummies contain 25mg of CBD and 25mg of CBG. CBD and CBG molecules attach to the brain’s CB1 and CB2 receptors and cause an increase of the neurochemical anandamide, or the "bliss molecule”, that is responsible for feelings of happiness and mental balance. For The Body gummies contain 25mg of CBD and are designed to alleviate inflammation and manage pain naturally with organically grown hemp distillate. The delicious gummies are hemp-forward, letting the earthly flavors of organically grown cannabis plant shine.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2860221914276983/

Canndigenous is the Wisconsin-based, Native American-owned hemp producer behind a lineup of innovative CBD products made with certified organic hemp grown on its Wisconsin farm. Canndigenous focuses on growing local, high-quality hemp and providing wellness products with a commitment to natural, organic, and sustainable practices. All of Canndigenous’ hemp plants are rooted around tenets of love for family, support for community, respect for the natural world, and a commitment to doing everything, as the Ojibwe say, “in a good way.”

WHY: Native Americans have historically experienced disproportionate levels of socio-economic challenges versus the greater population. Higher unemployment rates, lower median incomes, greater instances of substance abuse and drug addiction, and limited access to mental health support are but a few of the obstacles. Canndigenous seeks to employ Indigenous people and provides a product that can provide natural, safe, and beneficial wellness alternatives to harmful and addictive pharmaceuticals.

Canndigenous is an active member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW) who provided mentorship in developing the Canndigenous business plan and funding strategy. Since their inception in 1991, AICCW has remained committed to providing statewide advocacy, networking, one-to-one business management counseling and access to financial products and services to Wisconsin-based American Indian business people.

Canndigenous CBD products including hemp flower, pre-rolls and tinctures are currently available online (www.Canndigenous.com) and at Ripley Green’s retail location at 226 W. Main Street in historic Cambridge, Wisconsin.