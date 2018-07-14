press release: Everyone is invited to come, run and join-in the fun at the 27th Annual Cannonball Run on Saturday, July 14, 2018, beginning at 271 E. Main St. Cambridge – the Cambridge Area EMS/Fire Station.

Besides the 5K and 10K races with winner awards, kids and adults have the chance to take a Fun Run along the old Cannonball Run Trail, which was originally engineered as a rail-bed, now the historic remnant of the planned expansion of a railroad service line from London through Cambridge to Rockdale.

Registration begins July 14 at 6:30 a.m., but runners are encouraged to REGISTER ONLINE at caemscannonballrun.com.

The Fun Run for families, especially with small children in strollers, starts at 8:00 a.m., and the 5K and 10K Run is at 8:30 a.m.

Registration fee for the 5K or 10K Run is $44 and includes a T-shirt. The Fun Run is $15.

The race is chip-timed with race results available immediately online.

All proceeds from this event supports the Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Services dedicated to providing medical excellence in regional rural field-care.