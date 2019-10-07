press release: Canopy Center is hosting an Open House. Come see our space and learn about our services and what you can do to help!

When: Monday, October 7th from 4:30-7:00pm

Where: 2445 Darwin Rd, Suite 15, Madison, WI 53704

Why:

Come learn about our important work and how it’s provided in our space. You'll have the opportunity to see where important child-centered trauma-informed therapy is being provided and where family visits are supported in a safe and comfortable setting, as well as, hear more about the work being done by advocates in the community to be a consistent adult for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Find our event on Eventbrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ canopy-center-open-house- registration-73275455861

Or under our Canopy Center Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ canopycentermadison