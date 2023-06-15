media release: Today the LGBTQ+ community is stronger and more united than ever. Love and creativity define our community, and as individuals we canuse oursuperpowers to build the future we want together. That Future Starts Now! Let's continue to celebrate the achievements of the past, meet urgency of the present moment, and share in the hope for the future of the LGBTQ community. Join us on June 15 in celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all with featured performances from Adam Lambert, Big Freedia & Ciara, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelsea Ballerini, Kesha and host JoJo Siwa!

"Can't Cancel Pride" will air on Thursday, June 15 at 8:00PM ET/5:00 PM PT or on demand through June 30th, streaming on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Revry, The Roku Channel, and The Advocate Channel.

Ways to donate: • Donate by clicking the blue “donate” button in the YouTube player • Text the word RAINBOW to 513-654-2622 • Visit https://CantCancelPride.com