Capital Brewery Bike Club Membership Party

media release: The annual CBBC Membership Party is Saturday, April 17 (postponed from April 10), from 1 to 3 PM. Rain date is Sunday April 18, from 1 to 3 PM. Watch the Capital Brewery Bike Club Facebook page for updates.

Members can signup on-site in the Capital Brewery Grain Room or online at CapitalBikeClub.org

Membership is $30 per year. Rides will start May 4, and occur every Tuesday and Thursday through mid-September – weather permitting. You must be 21 or over to join the Club.