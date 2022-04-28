Capital City Theatre Friendraiser

press release: On behalf of Capital City Theatre, we want to take this opportunity to invite you to our upcoming "Friendraiser'' on Thursday, April 28, at long-time supporter Jo Hoffman's BR Diamond Suites! We will be showcasing our upcoming performance of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. But this event has a fun twist! Your entry into the event is a bottle of wine to be used at our signature event this summer "Shine Your Light" on Thursday, July 14. We will be offering wine at the dinner so we hope to see you at that event as well! Grab a friend or two, a bottle of wine or two and read on for our Friendraiser details!

Thursday, April 28, 2022 - 4:30pm-8:00pm, BR Diamond Suite, Inc. 1820 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison

Join us for a delightful evening of fun, friends and theater!

Bring your besties and come bearing wine (one bottle per guest) as a donation to Capital City Theatre's summer fundraising event. Stroll among the diamonds, enjoy wine, hors d'oeuvres, door prizes and live entertainment showcasing

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. It will be a night to remember!