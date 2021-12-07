Capitalism Can't Liberate Women: For Revolutionary Class Struggle!

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion. Room TBA.

press release: The fight for women's liberation is one of the most burning issues in the labor movement. While we have come a long way, women continue to be an oppressed group under capitalism and our basic rights are constantly under attack. Most recently, COVID-19 has reversed decades of hard-won progress. What is the best way forward for the women's movement? In order to achieve full equality and liberation, we must give thought to the demands we advance and the tactics we use to achieve those demands. Only a socialist revolution can end the patriarchy.