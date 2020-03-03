Capitalism: Past, Present & Future

press release: “The Accumulation of Capital in Space and Time”

Tuesday, March 3, 4pm

“The Capitalist’s Dilemma: Too Big to Fail, Too Monstrous to Survive”

Wednesday, March 4, 4pm

David Harvey is Distinguished Professor of Anthropology & Geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), and the Director of Research, Center for Place, Culture and Politics. His highly influential books include Rebel Cities: From the Right to the City to the Urban Revolution (2012); A Companion to Marx’s Capital (2013); Social Justice and the City (2009); A Brief History of Neoliberalism (2005); The New Imperialism (2005); Paris, Capital of Modernity (2005); Limits to Capital (rev. ed, 2007); Spaces of Capital: Towards a Critical Geography (2001); Spaces of Hope (2000); Justice, Nature, and the Geography of Difference (1997); The Condition of Postmodernity (1991); and The Urbanization of Capital (1985).

Co-sponsored by the UW Geography Department and the Center for the Humanities