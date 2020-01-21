press release: Madison's Capitol Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will be hosting a free Guest Night for men of all ages and abilities interested in singing barbershop-quartet style. The event will include warm-up drills and splitting into four sections -- lead, bass, baritone and tenor -- to learn a few “tags” and/or short songs familiar to every member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Whether you are an experienced singer that can sight-read or you just like to sing in the shower, come on and check out the fun and fellowship of barbershop singing. All are welcome to join the chorus, or attend our weekly rehearsals. If nothing else, you'll experience an evening of good fun!