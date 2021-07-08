Capitol City Band

Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: CCB concerts in 2021 continue Thursdays July 8 through August 26 , 7:00 pm Rennebohm Park. Bring a chair.

PARKING: Regent Street and other side streets.  Parking allowed within the parkland as designated for Capitol City Band concerts only.  You can get to Rennebohm Park via Segoe Rd to Sheboygan Ave. to Eau Claire Avenue OR Whitney Way to Regent Street, east on Regent to Eau Claire Avenue or Midvale Blvd to Regent Street going west, two long blocks to Eau Claire Avenue

Info

Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-835-9861
Google Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-08 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-15 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-08-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-08-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-08-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capitol City Band - 2021-08-05 19:00:00 ical